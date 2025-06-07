news
Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO
Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ The 2024 Red Hat Product Security Risk Report: CVEs, XZ Backdoor, SSCAs, AI…oh my!
First, let’s break down the raw numbers. Red Hat Security Advisories (RHSA) hit a new peak in 2024, clocking in at 2975. There has been a steady increase over the past few years. Interestingly, while Important and Moderate advisories saw a significant jump, Critical advisories decreased slightly, leaning towards more proactive security practices and faster detection.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Insights planning for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now generally available
Insights planning introduces two new features: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ What is CMMC compliance?
CMMC version 2.0 came into effect on December 26, 2023, and is designed to ensure adherence to rigorous cybersecurity policies and practices within the public sector and amongst wider industry partners.
Windows TCOs
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware just wrecked your network – now what?
There's a growing market of firms that advise extortion victims on how to handle the situation, but that just adds another invoice to the injury, and some still prefer to go it alone. In the end, while a few companies do ignore ransom demands outright, all at least assess their options before deciding whether to negotiate, restore from backups, or pay up.
