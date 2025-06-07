Games: Crosswords 0.3.15 and Timberborn Review

It’s summer, which means its time for GSoC/Outreachy. This is the third year the Crosswords team is participating, and it has been fantastic. We had a noticeably large number of really strong candidates who showed up and wrote high-quality submissions — significantly more than previous years. There were a more candidates then we could handle, and it was a shame to have to turn some down.

In the end, Tanmay, Federico, and I got together and decided to stretch ourselves and accept three interns for the summer: Nancy, Toluwaleke, and Victor. They will be working on word lists, printing, and overlays respectively, and I’m so thrilled to have them helping out.