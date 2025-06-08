news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



Quoting: XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11 —

X11 is in its twilight years, with most Linux distributions and desktop environments already moving on to Wayland. Still, there’s a fresh attempt to breathe new life into the project. That said, this revival hasn’t come without its share of drama, and right now, it’s being driven by a single developer. Here’s what it’s all about.

In a dramatic turn of events, Red Hat employees banned developer Enrico Weigelt from the freedesktop.org infrastructure. Weigelt’s account, repositories, tickets, and merge requests (more than 140) associated with the Xorg project were also abruptly deleted. As a result of these actions, in a message titled “History repeats: Redhat censored me on freedesktop.org,” Weigelt released a statement saying...