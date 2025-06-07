news
Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic racers FlatOut 1 & 2 get improved controller support, better widescreen and bug fixes
Classic racing games FlatOut 1 & 2 just got upgraded, and there's also a small update for FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A sports brawler meets a MOBA in Sparkball with a demo coming to Steam Next Fest
If you love sports and fast-paced action, Sparkball will be one you need to check out with a playable demo coming in Steam Next Fest.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build a kingdom and watch overpowered tiny armies fight in 9 Kings
9 Kings is a fast-paced roguelike kingdom builder where you get to watch tiny armies fight and it's surprisingly absorbing of your time. Note: personal purchase.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sol Cesto is a super weird tactical roguelite with rad art all about luck and pulling teeth
It was the art style of Sol Cesto that first pulled me in, now I'm hooked on the roguelite slot-machine like mechanics of it. Note: personal purchase. It's in Early Access so this is just an initial thoughts review.
GamingOnLinux ☛ World Ocean Day Sale 2025 is live on Steam to support charity
A chance for you to buy some games and feel slightly better about it. The World Ocean Day Sale on Steam is now live.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Net.Attack() is like Vampire Survivors but you program unique attacks
Now this is seriously cool! Net.Attack() takes the basics of Vampire Survivors, and gets you doing a little visual programming.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Near-Mage is a gorgeous looking new hand-painted witchy adventure
Near-Mage is a brand new hand-painted adventure from Stuck In Attic, who also made Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure. One I somehow missed from the end of last month, it has Native Linux support just like their previous game and it really does look absolutely gorgeous.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dragon Lands is Forager meets a creature collector and it looks real sweet
One now on my radar is Dragon Lands, a sweet looking mixture of an incremental game about creature collection, farming, crafting and automation.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Borderlands 2 is free to claim and keep on Steam
There's a big Borderlands Franchise Sale on Steam, and you can get a free to keep copy of Borderlands 2 for a limited time. It's still one of the best co-op shooters around, even with how many years ago it was released.