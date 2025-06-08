news
Free and Open Source Software
Sitegen is a simple but flexible static site generator
Sitegen is a simple but flexible static site generator.
Nephele is a pluggable WebDAV server
WebDAV (Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning) is a protocol that allows users to access and manage files stored on a remote server. It is commonly used for web-based file sharing and collaboration, as it allows users to upload, download, and manage files directly from a web browser or file manager.
WebDAV is based on HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and uses the same basic communication methods, but adds additional features and functionality specifically designed for file management. These features include support for file locking, collections, and metadata.
go-minesweeper is a minesweeper game
Golang minesweeper is an implementation of minesweeper in golang, made with the ui framework fyne.
chezmoi manages your dotfiles across multiple machines
chezmoi helps you manage your personal configuration files (dotfiles, like ~/.gitconfig) across multiple machines.
chezmoi provides many features beyond symlinking or using a bare git repo including...
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: raspi-config
This is a multi-part blog looking at a Raspberry Pi 5 running Linux as a desktop computer.
raspi-config is a script that offers an easy way to start configuring the Raspberry Pi 5. It offers a simple text user interface that’s customized for the Pi. I’ll walk you through some of the configuration options it provides.
QuickDAV - transfer files between devices
QuickDAV is an open source network file transfer utility.
It makes it easy to share files between your devices by creating a simple, temporary WebDAV server.
Simple and easy upload, download, and management of your files from any other device.