LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025

This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh

  
This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4

 
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329

  
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane

 
Two More Days Till 21! [original]

  
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary

 
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo

  
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date

 
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!

  
it's out

 
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles

  
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light

 
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad

  
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub

 
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME

  
Some GNOME news


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder

 
XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11

  
Banned and erased from freedesktop.org

 
These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts

  
Why click around when a few keys do the trick

 
This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it

  
How small is too small for a computer

 
Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie

  
Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release

 
9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux

  
If you hear the term "open-source," you might think of Linux

 
I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective

  
If you're familiar with the basics of Linux and ready for a new approach

 
GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More

  
from Invidious

 
FuguIta 7.7 Released

  
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release

  
buntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade

 
blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway

  
After a long wait, we've begun the migration process

 
Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available

  
By Gursewak Sokhi

 
NST Version 42-14476 Released

  
based on Fedora 42 using Linux Kernel

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
coding related articles

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Going Linux

  
new episodes

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: Crosswords 0.3.15 and Timberborn Review

  
gaming pair

 
Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey Leaves CentOS Board of Directors, New PHP RPMs

  
some IBM stuff

 
FreeBSD Leftovers

  
3 FreeBSD stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO

  
some more security picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More

  
GamingOnLinux stories

 
These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC

  
If your aging Windows PC is struggling and you want to give it a new lease of life

 
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu

  
When planning out and setting up your home lab

 
Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size

  
To the majority of Ubuntu users

 
Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop

  
Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments

 
HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD

  
HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD

 
EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People

  
Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users

 
Ubuntu HowTos

  
Instructionals/Technical articles/videos about Ubuntu

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Games: Godot Engine and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

  
gaming news

 
BSD: Wi-Fi on FreeBSD, Installing *BSD in 2025, BSD Now, and More

  
Stories about BSDs

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
redhat.com mostly

 
Graphics: NVIDIA and Mesa News

  
From GoL

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Fairphone, and More

  
hardware related stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece

 
Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection

  
Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices

 
SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed

  
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Prime Gaming, Cattle Country, CoolerControl, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

  
The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer

 
Why I recommend this Linux distro to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to 11

  
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface

 
