news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



Quoting: Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie —

This might be a letdown for Hyprland enthusiasts, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, who’ve been looking forward to the upcoming Debian 13 release, but unfortunately, it is what it is.

In a noteworthy development, the Debian Release Team recently removed the Hyprland ecosystem from its upcoming 13 “Trixie” release. Simon McVittie, a Debian developer, initiated this removal; more precisely, it’s worth noting that the removal affects the Debian testing branch.

As you know, the current testing branch is what becomes the next stable release, once all the bugs have been worked out. So, if any packages are removed from testing, they won’t make it into the final stable version—in this case, Debian 13.