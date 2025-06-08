news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



Quoting: This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it —

How small is too small for a computer? Trick question; there's never "too small." In fact, the smaller the better, especially if the computer comes with its own screen. So, when I heard that someone made a Linux computer that's smaller than a US passport photo, I had to check it out. This amazing device really pushes the limit as to how small a computer can get, and yes, it even has its own built-in screen that's surprisingly readable.