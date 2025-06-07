news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ Do You Dual-Boot With Linux?
My main desktop has two internal drives on it, one with Windows and one with whatever Linux distribution I'm trying out. Do you keep a dual boot setup, either between Linux and Windows, or between other operating systems?
Linux Foundation ☛ How to Deploy Lightweight Language Models on Embedded GNU/Linux with LiteLLM
This article was contributed by Vedrana Vidulin, Head of Responsible Hey Hi (AI) Unit at Intellias (LinkedIn).
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ A Flip Clock Becomes A Flip Timer
Sometimes it’s nice to have a widget to do a single task and avoid getting distracted by the supposed simplicity of doing it with an app on a smartphone. [Dina Amin] built a timer from an old flip clock to stay focused.
Audiocasts/Shows
Montana Linux ☛ Video: More coverage on the Multisystem 2
