Tux Machines

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.
Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.
Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.
The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.
Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.
Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.
This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.
- LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.
- This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh
- This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4
- Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More
- Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO
- Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More
- These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- If your aging Windows PC is struggling and you want to give it a new lease of life
- Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
- When planning out and setting up your home lab
- Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size
- To the majority of Ubuntu users
- Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop
- Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments
- Free and Open Source Software
- HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD
- HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD
- EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People
- Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users
- Games: Godot Engine and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
- BSD: Wi-Fi on FreeBSD, Installing *BSD in 2025, BSD Now, and More
- Graphics: NVIDIA and Mesa News
- Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Fairphone, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece
- Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection
- Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices
- SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed
- OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default
- Free and Open Source Software
- Games: Prime Gaming, Cattle Country, CoolerControl, and More
- Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity
- The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer
- Why I recommend this Linux distro to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to 11
- SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
- Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
- Windows Becomes Very Small (Less Than 1 in 10 Devices) in Dozens of Nations [original]
- Due to Android's rise, Windows is now 'niche platform' in many places and Windows "10" reaching "end of life" will accelerate this
- KDE Gear 25.04.2
- Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
- Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
- To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
- Dolphin Emulator 2506 Added New Audio System & Beyond 60 FPS Support
- Dolphin, the free open-source emulator for GameCude and Wii games
- FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system
- FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system. It supports a wide variety of startup methods
- How to choose the right Linux file system for your needs - and why ext4 is so popular
- There are several Linux file systems
- My go-to Linux search tool makes finding what you need easy and fast
- If you're looking to add a powerhouse search tool to the Linux desktop
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Red Hat on Fedora Stretgy and Blacklisting in SELinux
- Games: Steam Survey and FEX 2506 Tagged
- KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
- Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.
- KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
- The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
- Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages
- Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now
- Security and Windows TCO
- Glibc project revisits infrastructure security
- LWN on GNU Projects
- GNU Octave 10.2.0 Released
- GNU Octave version 10.2.0 has been released and is now available for download
- Games: UNDERTALE, Monster Train 2, VacuumTube, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Google Maps for Android Automotive will stop clashing with your vehicle's UI
- 3 lessons I learned while using Linux as a Windows fanboy
- Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy
- Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs
- Wireshark 4.4.7 has been released today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Bestatic is a static-site generator for human beings
- Google Restricts Android Sideloading—What It Means for User Autonomy and the Future of Mobile Freedom
- Google has recently implemented new restrictions on sideloading Android apps
- Announcing Incus 6.13
- The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.13
- VIDEO: Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail!
- It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service
- LWN Articles About Linux Kernel Development
- Cory Doctorow on how we lost the internet
- In particular, the companies purchase financial information from a data broker before offering a nurse a shift
- Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
- The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6 (codename Blue Onyx) as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 operating system.