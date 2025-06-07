news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Let It Flow: recreating a FACS plot with ggplot
It’s plot recreation time! In this post, we’ll look at how we can recreate a plot in R. I thought it might be useful to provide the solution but also to detail the process I went through to get there.
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Jussi Pakkanen: Custom C++ stdlib part 3: The bleedingest edge variant
Implementing a variant type in C++ is challenging to say the least. I tried looking into the libstd++ implementation and could not even decipher where the actual data is stored. There is a lot of inheritance going on and helper classes that seem to be doing custom vtable construction and other metaprogramming stuff. The only thing I could truly grasp was a comment saying // "These go to eleven". Sadly there was not a comment // Smell my glove! which would seem more suitable for this occasion.
A modern stdlib does need a variant, though, so I had to implement one. To make it feasible I made the following simplifying assumptions.
Linux Handbook ☛ Converter Between YAML and JSON Files
Easily convert your YAML file to JSON and your JSON file to YML in your web browser with this online tool.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Introducing DBIx::Class::ResultSet::PrettyPrint
I seldom release modules to CPAN; mainly because there’s so much great stuff there already. An answer on StackOverflow about pretty printing
DBIx::Classresult sets got me thinking. I then climbed onto the shoulders of several giants to create a wee module which does just that. Introducing
DBIx::Class::ResultSet::PrettyPrint!
Python
Didier Stevens ☛ Python Requirements for Didier Stevens Suite
Although many of my tools have zero or a just a few dependencies (it’s a design decision), I’ve had requests to create a requirements file. It is available now in Didier Stevens Suite ZIP file and on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . Some dependencies are only necessary when you actually use the corresponding feature.
dwaves.de ☛ asking AI: why does apache2 not support python like it does php?
Java/Golang
University of Toronto ☛ You could automate (some) boilerplate Go error handling with a formatter
This thought was inspired by the model of goimports; my impression is that almost everyone uses goimports to automatically update import statements as part of (auto-)formatting their code (certainly I do). If goimports can update imports as part of 'formatting', then in theory we can extend it to add boilerplate 'check and return' error handling. This would take a set of code like this: [...]
Alisa Sireneva ☛ Recovering control flow structures without CFGs
I’m working on a Java decompiler because I’m not satisfied with the performance of other solutions. I’ve always heard that decompiling JVM bytecode is a solved problem, but I’ve concluded that the decompilation methods used by CFR and Vineflower are hacky, inefficient, and sometimes don’t even work. The existing solutions are haphazard and inadequate compared to alternative approaches.
