Implementing a variant type in C++ is challenging to say the least. I tried looking into the libstd++ implementation and could not even decipher where the actual data is stored. There is a lot of inheritance going on and helper classes that seem to be doing custom vtable construction and other metaprogramming stuff. The only thing I could truly grasp was a comment saying // "These go to eleven". Sadly there was not a comment // Smell my glove! which would seem more suitable for this occasion.

A modern stdlib does need a variant, though, so I had to implement one. To make it feasible I made the following simplifying assumptions.