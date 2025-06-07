news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Self-hosting your own media considered harmful (updated)
I just received my second community guidelines violation for my video demonstrating the use of LibreELEC on a Raspberry Pi 5, for 4K video playback.
-
CNX Software ☛ BUG: ethical hacking USB device with RP2040, ESP32-S3, or STM32 MCU (Crowdfunding)
Tarun’s BUG is a USB stick with a small display described as an “AI-powered Ethical Hacking Device”, supporting voice control, and offered with either a Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core MCU, Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 wireless SoC, or STM32F411 Cortex-M4F microcontroller. The device also features a microSD card for storage, and WiFi and BLE connectivity for the ESP32-S3 version.
-
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio XIAO-2CH-EM Review: 2-Channel Wi-Fi AC Energy Meter with two CT clamps, ESPHome preloaded
We have received a review sample of an energy metering device from SeeedStudio called the XIAO 2-Channel Wi-Fi AC Energy Meter (XIAO-2CH-EM). This device uses a clamp-on CT (Current Transformer) method on the live wire that you want to measure, without needing to modify the existing electrical wiring. XIAO-2CH-EM comes with several key features such as dual CT sensors (CT1 and CT2), native ESPHome & Home Assistant Integration, precise measurement with factory calibration, and bi-directional power flow monitoring.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 5-based portable Hey Hi (AI) learning platform features 41 modules, supports Arduino Nano, RPi Pico, and Micro:bit boards (Crownfunding)
CrowPi 3 is a Raspberry Pi 5-powered all-in-one portable Hey Hi (AI) learning and development platform with a 4.3-inch touchscreen display, plenty of plug-and-play electronic modules, a breadboard area, and support for Arduino Nano, Raspberry Pi Pico, and BillBC Micro:bit MCU boards for expansion.
-
Arduino ☛ Using an Arduino Nicla Vision as a drone flight controller
Drone flight controllers do so much more than simply receive signals and tell the drone which way to move. They’re responsible for constantly tweaking the motor speeds in order to maintain stable flight, even with shifting winds and other unpredictable factors. For that reason, most flight controllers are purpose-built for the job.