Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

news

No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025



The distribution in question is called Redcore and, according to the official site, “It is a fork and a continuation of, now defunct, Kogaion Linux. Kogaion Linux itself was a distribution based initially on Sabayon Linux, and later on Gentoo Linux, and it was developed by RogentOS Development Group since 2011. However, after more than five years of development, most members of RogentOS Development Group decided to discontinue Kogaion Linux in November 2016, but, unwilling to let the project and idea behind it die, Ghiunhan Mamut (member of RogentOS Development Group since January 2014) forked it and Redcore Linux was born.”

Read on