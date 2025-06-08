news
No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy
The distribution in question is called Redcore and, according to the official site, “It is a fork and a continuation of, now defunct, Kogaion Linux. Kogaion Linux itself was a distribution based initially on Sabayon Linux, and later on Gentoo Linux, and it was developed by RogentOS Development Group since 2011. However, after more than five years of development, most members of RogentOS Development Group decided to discontinue Kogaion Linux in November 2016, but, unwilling to let the project and idea behind it die, Ghiunhan Mamut (member of RogentOS Development Group since January 2014) forked it and Redcore Linux was born.”