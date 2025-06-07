today's leftovers

"QV" is an acronym for "Quirky Void" or "Quantum Vis". It is built with woofQV. The github project page has a brief introduction to QV:

I worked on it for several months in 2024, then went back to working on EasyOS; so QV has lapsed since then. It is a unique distro, fascinating concepts, and really does deserve to have ongoing attention. So, back on it.

You can read about the development of QV in the "quirky" tag of this blog. Here are the most-recent several posts: [...]