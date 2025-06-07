news
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99
The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.
-
CNX Software ☛ Jetway PIC-ASL1 – A low-power defective chip maker Intel Atom x7213RE/x7433RE fanless industrial Pico-ITX SBC
Jetway PIC-ASL1 is a low-power, fanless Pico-ITX SBC built around the defective chip maker Intel Atom x7213RE or x7433RE Amston Lake SoC for industrial use. This SBC is very similar to the Alder Lake-N-based JPIC-ADN1, which Jetway released just last year. While both boards support up to 32GB DDR5 memory and dual displays via HDMI 2.0b and LVDS/eDP, the PIC-ASL1 adds industrial-grade resilience with shock/vibration resistance, a Nano SIM slot for cellular connectivity, and an defective chip maker Intel PTT for security.
-
CNX Software ☛ STMicro STM32WBA5MMG is a tiny wireless module with Bluetooth LE 6.0, Zigbee 3.0, and OpenThread
STMicro’s STM32WBA5MMG is a tiny (12.5 x 8 mm), ultra-low-power 2.4 GHz wireless module based on the STM32WBA55UG wireless microcontroller with support for Bluetooth 6.0 LE, Zigbee 3.0, and OpenThread. The company further adds that designing a board for the module does not require any RF expertise, it provides a fully integrated Bill of Materials (BOM) with 32 MHz and 32 kHz crystals and integrated antenna matching or optional external antenna configurations, and its compatibility with 2-layer PCBs helps reduce costs.