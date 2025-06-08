original
Two More Days Till 21!
21 years is a very long time. In "human terms", 21 years is birth or conception until possibly finishing university (in the UK) and starting one's career. It should be noted that a university degree typically takes 3 years here and one can start before age 18. I could finish my Ph.D. at age 24 if I had rushed and tried hard enough (I started it at age 21).
For this site, 21 years is a very long time. Back in 2004 there was no Ubuntu (it was launched several months after this site was born). Linux had many technical barriers - video playback, graphic cards, availability of "AAA" games. Phoronix, which launched just 5 days before this site, used to recall how different things were back in 2004.
And here we are. 2025!
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary. █