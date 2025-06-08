Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Two More Days Till 21!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2025,

updated Jun 08, 2025



21 years is a very long time. In "human terms", 21 years is birth or conception until possibly finishing university (in the UK) and starting one's career. It should be noted that a university degree typically takes 3 years here and one can start before age 18. I could finish my Ph.D. at age 24 if I had rushed and tried hard enough (I started it at age 21).

For this site, 21 years is a very long time. Back in 2004 there was no Ubuntu (it was launched several months after this site was born). Linux had many technical barriers - video playback, graphic cards, availability of "AAA" games. Phoronix, which launched just 5 days before this site, used to recall how different things were back in 2004.

And here we are. 2025!

Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary. █