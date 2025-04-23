news
Security, Windows TCO, and More
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE.Asia Summit 2025 Call for Speakers
We are looking for speakers who are passionate about openSUSE and open-source technologies. The openSUSE Asia committee encourages proposals from diverse backgrounds to present in-depth technical talks, tutorials, and case studies. We invite submissions from individuals with a wide range of expertise in open-source topics.
Security
Bruce Schneier ☛ Android Improves Its Security
Android phones will soon reboot themselves after sitting idle for three days. iPhones have had this feature for a while; it’s nice to see Surveillance Giant Google add it to their phones.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, kernel, libxslt, mod_auth_openidc:2.3, and webkit2gtk3), Fedora (c-ares, giflib, jupyterlab, perl, perl-Devel-Cover, perl-PAR-Packer, prometheus-podman-exporter, python-notebook, python-pydantic-core, rpki-client, ruby, rust-adblock, rust-cookie_store, rust-gitui, rust-gstreamer, rust-icu_collections, rust-icu_locid, rust-icu_locid_transform, rust-icu_locid_transform_data, rust-icu_normalizer, rust-icu_normalizer_data, rust-icu_properties, rust-icu_properties_data, rust-icu_provider, rust-icu_provider_macros, rust-idna, rust-idna_adapter, rust-litemap, rust-ron, rust-sequoia-openpgp, rust-sequoia-openpgp1, rust-tinystr, rust-url, rust-utf16_iter, rust-version-ranges, rust-write16, rust-writeable, rust-zerovec, rust-zip, thunderbird, and uv), SUSE (erlang, erlang26, and govulncheck-vulndb), and Ubuntu (mosquitto).
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
The Register UK ☛ Submit ransomware intel, earn up to $10k from new program
It's not altruistic. The bulk of the ransomware info being submitted will go to improve Halcyon's anti-ransomware engine, rather than automatically ending up in a publicly available database for all network defenders to freely access.
The Register UK ☛ Fog ransomware trolls channel Elon Musk with latest note
Victims not only have to cough up cash to feed the crime machine, but according to researchers, they're being trolled with the DOGE [sic] chief's infamous five-bullet-point demand to know what federal workers achieved that week.
The Record ☛ Texas city takes systems offline after cyberattack | The Record from Recorded Future News
Due to the outages, none of the card systems at government offices are working, forcing people to pay with cash or checks. The city pledged to not shut off utilities due to overdue accounts and said payments can also be made online with cards.
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Knocks Texas City’s Systems Offline
The information made available to date suggests that Abilene may have been targeted [sic] in a ransomware attack, but no ransomware group has taken credit for it at the time of writing.
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
Andy Bell ☛ I’m getting fed up of making the rich, richer
To make that happen, we’re going to explore opening up a supports/sponsorship system — likely with OpenCollective or Github sponsors. This will unlock a new type of content on Piccalilli — Projects — where we research, design and build projects in the open, sharing key details behind the work and providing you with proper real world education. It’s our strap line at the end of the day!
