news
Mozilla Promoting Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense Instead of the Web
-
Mozilla ☛ Exploring on-device AI link previews in Firefox [Ed: "Mozilla shilling buzzwords and slop in Firefox, instead of combatting this problem and hype]
Ever opened a bunch of tabs only to realize none of them have what you need? Or felt like you’re missing something valuable in a maze of hyperlinks? In Firefox Labs 138, we introduced an optional experimental feature to enhance your browsing experience by showing a quick snapshot of what’s behind a link before you open it. This post provides some technical details of this early exploration for the community to help shape this feature and set the stage for deeper discussions into specific areas like AI models.
-
Mitchell Baker: Global Hey Hi (AI) Summit on Africa: my experience [Ed: Mitchell Baker continues to advance ridiculous nonsense that attacks the Web (slop) instead of an open Web and information]
As promised, here’s my thoughts on the Global Hey Hi (AI) Summit on Africa which occurred earlier this month.