Security and Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Russian Firm Offers $4 Million for Telegram Exploits
A Russian exploit acquisition firm is offering up to $4 million for a full-chain exploit targeting messaging service Telegram.
[Windows TCO] Cyble Inc ☛ Astral Foods’ Profit Plunges After Cyberattack
As businesses increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, cybersecurity resilience remains a top priority. The poultry producer’s experience underscores the critical need for proactive measures in safeguarding business continuity against evolving cyber threats.
[Windows TCO] The Record ☛ Cyberattack causes delays for South Africa’s largest chicken producer | The Record from Recorded Future News
South Africa’s largest chicken producer lost more than $1 million due to a recent cyberattack that caused delivery delays and other issues.
Astral Foods told investors on Monday that it suffered a cyberattack on March 16 that required the company to implement all of its disaster recovery protocols and preparedness plans.
[Windows TCO] Security Week ☛ Medusa Ransomware Uses Malicious Driver to Disable Security Tools
The driver was signed with an expired certificate and, to ensure that the driver would run successfully, the attackers used a .bat file to disable the Windows Time Service and set the system date to 2012. A controller binary was used to communicate with the driver.