Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux
-
TecMint ☛ Jellyfin: The Ultimate Free Media Server for Linux Users
It’s like having your own Netflix or Spotify, but without the monthly subscription!
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2025-01: Alpine Linux; Leap 16.0; Alma Linux
The December syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line:
A syslog-ng container image based on Alpine Linux
Call for testing: syslog-ng in openSUSE Leap 16.0
-
-
Best SSH Client for Linux: 5 Tools for Faster Connections
SSH clients are indispensable tools for Linux users because they enable secure and efficient remote connections to servers.
With an SSH client for Linux, you can seamlessly manage systems, transfer files, and execute commands over encrypted channels. Selecting the appropriate Linux SSH client is essential since it has a direct effect on the dependability, security, and speed of your remote access.
