GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release

The results from the Guix User and Contributor Survey (2024) are in! This is the first time the Guix community has run this type of survey, and we're excited to share the results. The goal of the survey was to collect the views of both users and contributors, understanding how people adopt Guix, what they love and they're experiences contributing to the project.

There were 943 full responses to the survey, of this 53% were users and 32% were contributors. The table of survey participants is as follows: [...]