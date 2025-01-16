posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



Quoting: The "O" in "FOSS" does not stand for "obligation" - Duck Alignment Academy —

This post is inspired by the months-long temper tantrum thrown by Matt Mullenweg, but it could just as easily apply to any number of conversations that happen in the FOSS ecosystem. Software users get mad when a bug isn’t fixed. Companies get mad when competitors make money off of “their” FOSS projects.

Apart from license terms like reciprocity or attribution, FOSS licenses do not place obligations in either direction. We have to stop pretending like they do. We have to expect that when we release software under a license that allows people to use it to make butt loads of money as a downstream product or a competitive offering that some people will. We have to expect that software provided “as-is” will sometimes not get bug fixes or improve their security. We have to expect that bags labeled “Dead dove. Do not eat” will, in fact, contain a dead dove.

None of this is to say that is to say that those are the ideal choices. Supporting upstream projects with labor and/or money is important to the sustainability of the project. Fixing vulnerabilities and other bugs — or better yet: preventing them in the first place — is a net benefit for computing. But unless they actually made a commitment, don’t be upset when they don’t meet it.