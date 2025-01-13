Linux 6.13-rc7

Well, it looked a bit quiet at the start of the week, but then things picked up, and we're definitely back to speed after the two quiet holiday weeks.

This rc7 is slightly bigger than normal, but considering the timing, it's pretty much where I would have expected, and nothing really stands out. The diffstat looks fine, and the appended shortlog doesn't look strange either.

So unless something odd happens the upcoming week, I expect to release a final 6.13 next week as per the normal schedule.

Linus

PS: one final note on the holidays, and a check to see if anybody actually ever reads these weekly rc announcements of mine:

For _me_ a traditional holiday activity tends to be a LEGO build or two, since that's often part of the presents both for Xmas and birthday, which pretty much coincide for me.

So too this year.

But in addition to the LEGO builds, this year I also ended up doing a number of guitar pedal kit builds ("LEGO for grown-ups with a soldering iron"). Not because I play guitar, but because I enjoy the tinkering, and the guitar pedals actually do something and are the right kind of "not very complex, but not some 5-minute 555 LED blinking thing".

I've done quite a few, but the kits I really enjoyed doing were from Aion FX. And since I want to have the excuse to continue to do them, and since I don't actually have any _use_ for the resulting pedals (I've already foisted off a few only unsuspecting victims^Hfriends), I decided that I'm going to see if some hapless kernel developer would want one.

So here's the deal: as an admittedly pretty weak excuse to keep buying and building kits, and still consider it "work", if any kernel developer (as defined as "has a commit authorship from the year 2024 in my kernel git tree") feels they really need a guitar pedal in their life, hand-built by yours truly, please send me an email (*from* that email address that is in the git tree) with the subject "I WANT A GUITAR PEDAL".

Pick any in-stock pedal kit from

https://aionfx.com/project-type/kit/

and make sure it's actually in stock (because not all of them are). And next week, I'll pick one person at random - assuming anybody wants one - and will buy that kit with my own money (hashtag "not sponsored by Aion FX, I just really like their kits"), build it with my own shaky little fingers, and send it to the victim by US postal services.

We're not talking Amazon two-day delivery here, just to be clear. Also, if you are not in the US, who knows what happens between USPS and you. I'll drop it off at the local post office, but I can't guarantee anything more than that.

And it's may be worth noting that while I've had good success so far, I'm a software person with a soldering iron. You have been warned. I will test the result to the best of my abilities, and the end result may actually work (note: you will have to provide your own guitar, playing abilities, and pedal power supply). But you should set your expectations along the lines of "quality kit built by a SW person who doesn't know one end of a guitar from the other".