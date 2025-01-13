Open Hardware: Open-Source Design, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Voice Preview Edition: Open-Source Design with Local Processing Capabilities
The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.
El País ☛ The Spanish hamlet that has been winding the church clock for 244 years: ‘We do it between 10 families’
This reflection is shared by Marañón, who says that the effort to save the mechanism has brought back old memories to the minds of the elderly residents. Memories like those of Bernito, 89, who still remembers that when he was a child, he was told by a clockmaker who came to repair it that the clock “was a human being, that it had organs and that its heart and liver were failing.” They have also discovered that decades ago “it was the children of each family who wound up the watch and then, at the end of the year, they would go round the houses and receive a small bonus as a reward.”
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker builds a Raspberry Pi 5 powered stereoscopic 3D video camera
Sridhar Rajagopal has put together a cool stereoscopic 3D camera using a Raspberry Pi 5 and two camera modules.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Researchers 3D-print fully-functioning microscope in less than 3 hours — total system costs around $60, including lenses, camera, and Raspberry Pi
Researchers from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland built the world's most affordable 3D-printed microscope that has a total production cost of around $60.
Arduino ☛ This maker designed a custom flight controller for his supercapacitor-powered drone
Basic drones are very affordable these days—you can literally find some for less than the cost of a fast food drive-thru meal. But that doesn’t mean drones are easy to control. That is actually quite difficult, but manufacturers are able to work off of established reference designs.