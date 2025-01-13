posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2025



Quoting: LXQt Wayland support is now here - openSUSE News —

With the release of LXQt 2.1, we are pleased to announce the availability of Wayland compatibility for LXQt within Tumbleweed.

This support is to be considered experimental at this point, and for most users, is likely not ready for daily driving.

LXQt, unlike many other desktop environments, does not provide its own Window Manager. Under X11, the openSUSE-LXQt team defaults to using Openbox as its Window Manager. This decision carries over from upstream to the new Wayland support; the initial release of lxqt-wayland-sessions supports the following Wayland Compositors...