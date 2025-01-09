Qualcomm QCS6490-based Rubik Pi 3 AI SBC supports Android, Linux, and LU operating systems

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes

Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Model Is Now Available at $120 USD

Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.

Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes

Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.

Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux

Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.11

These vulnerabilities can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of an application in Tails.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.3.2 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues continues development on RPC, and includes preparatory work for relay support and service-side onion service denial-of-service resistance.

LinuxGizmos.com

Project DIGITS Brings Grace Blackwell AI Capabilities to the Desktop

NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.

(Updated) Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

SpacemiT Announces Development of Vital Stone V100 Server CPU Platform Based on RISC-V

The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.

RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025

The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

Ubuntu Buzz !

File Roller - An Intro to Ubuntu Archive Manager

How To Install Gummi LaTeX Editor on Ubuntu 24.04

news

Qualcomm QCS6490-based Rubik Pi 3 AI SBC supports Android, Linux, and LU operating systems

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2025

Rubik Pi AI SBC

Quoting: Qualcomm QCS6490-based Rubik Pi 3 AI SBC supports Android, Linux, and LU operating systems - CNX Software —

This device supports Qualcomm Linux, Android, and LU (Canonical Ubuntu for Qualcomm Platforms to be released in early 2025) operating systems that provide developers flexibility across various development platforms. The company mentions that the SBC is scalable and compatible with Thundercomm’s C8550 and C5430P SoM modules. The Qualcomm AI Hub helps developers use pre-optimized AI models or fine-tune custom ones for better performance on the SoC. You’ll find instructions to get started with the “Linux image”, Qt5 and LVGL development, and other resources on the documentation website.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
#
Raspberry Pi announced today the highly-anticipated 16GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers for those who want their Raspberry Pi with 16GB RAM for a faster and smoother computing experience.
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.
Logging Baby's Day In Linux
There’s plenty of surprises to be had when you become a parent
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
 
Fast Times at Ridgemont Oreon Linux High
Oreon Linux has received a lot of attention for being a desktop OS based on AlmaLinux
Android Leftovers
Google’s Quick Share Reportedly Lets Android Users Scan QR Codes to Transfer Files
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Linux desktop developers may see an increase in adoption in 2025 despite the lack of commercial marketing strategies hawking the benefits of running Linux on consumer computers
Qualcomm QCS6490-based Rubik Pi 3 AI SBC supports Android, Linux, and LU operating systems
This device supports Qualcomm Linux, Android, and LU (Canonical Ubuntu for Qualcomm Platforms to be released in early 2025) operating systems that provide developers flexibility across various development platforms
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Games: Maze Mice, Deadlock, Heroes of Might and Magic II, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Debian And Ubuntu Based Linux Distributions
CutefishOS is a Debian– or Ubuntu-based with its own Cutefish Desktop Environment (CDE)
RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025
Thundercomm has officially launched the RUBIK Pi 3, a Linux-compatible development board powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor
Porteus v5.1 alpha
It's time for a development release: 5.1-alpha, based on a snapshot of slackware current
New Releases of Archcraft
as early as this week
Release of Ditana GNU/Linux 0.9-Beta
Ditana GNU/Linux, a new Arch-based distribution that combines flexibility, user-friendliness, and advanced security features, is now available
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and FOSS stories
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
BSD Leftovers
some picks about BSD
Games: SteamOS Spreading and Chess Hacks
Mostly Steam news
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.0 and pg_partman 5.2.4
PostgreSQL related releases
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM: Sanctioning Volunteers, Pushing Microsoft SystemD, and Fake 'Security' (User Restrictions/Handcuffs)
more of the same
Linux Coverage From Jakub Kicinski, LWN, Mike Blumenkrantz, and Arun Raghavan
Some kernel stuff
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes
The development team behind Scribus, an open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing app, released today version 1.6.3 as a minor update to the Scribus 1.6 stable series with various bug and crash fixes.
Programming Leftovers
Development in FOSS
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
EPEL and more
Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation as Pentagon, Video Editing With Free Software, Linux Matters, and 'Linux' Foundation Pushing GAFAM Non-Security
4 new episodes or videos
Security Leftovers
Security picks
OpenSUSE Problems (Nobody Wants to Lead), Free Software Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and more
Red Hat's Push for OpenShift and In-Vehicle GNU/Linux
Red Hat leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles/posts
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ‘Repair Café’ Culture
Hardware picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO mostly
Open source trends for 2025
Because I did so well in 2024, I figure I’ll stick my neck out again for 2025. Honestly, most of what I wrote for last year still holds
Immich 1.124 Brings Tagging, Fixes, and Enhancements
Immich 1.124, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Games: SteamOS, Tails of Iron 2, Nitro Blaze 11, and More
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Lenovo has been selling Android tablets in China since 2022
Lenovo Legion Go S: The First Official Third-Party Handheld Powered by SteamOS
Lenovo unveils the Legion Go S, the first officially licensed SteamOS-based handheld with an 8" PureSight display
rlxOS – independent, safely mutable and privacy oriented Linux distribution
rlxOS is a Linux distribution that’s built from scratch to offer better control over the core and working
Psychological care should grant you freedom and protection
The rise of proprietary parenting software and Services as a Software Substitute promising to improve mental health is concerning
Best Free and Open Source Software
We select the finest free and open source network simulators for Linux
Two Debian Based Distributions
Mobian is a Debian-based distro intended for smartphones and other mobile devices
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
HDR and color management in KWin, part 6: Fixing night light
Most operating systems nowadays provide a feature like night light
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.
today's leftovers
a mixture of topics
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
Red Hat related news
Open Hardware: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
News About Steam Deck and Steam Games
Games news
today's howtos
early night batch
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Nvidia is Preloading Ubuntu GNU/Linux
Some Ubuntu picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 13.5 debuts with improved support for more vehicles
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
GStreamer 1.24.11 Enhances Stability Across Platforms
GStreamer 1.24.11 brings bug fixes for multimedia playback
Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux
Firefox 135 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with XZ packaging for faster updates and many other changes. Here’s what to expect!
How can software that is free be high quality?
We have traditions to avoid this pitfall. When we want to get something nice for free, we say "please." When we do get something nice for free, we say "thanks." From prehistoric times people conducted ceremonies, some simple, others elaborate, to express gratitude to the heavens for its blessings.
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO, two new examples
today's howtos
moderate howtos batch
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Perspectives
Why Hugo et al
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Hardware related news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Games: SteamOS, VoxeLibre, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12
An easier way to read Linux manual pages
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
From Invidious
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles