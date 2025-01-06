GNU/Linux Leftovers

The Silicon Valley Tea Party was held in response to an event called the 'Great 1998 Linux Revolt.'

Microsoft announced that it would release Windows 98 in June 1998. In response, a Linux user group launched a plan to distribute Linux installation disks for free to Windows 98 buyers. The plan was created with the aim of 'spreading the existence of an open source alternative OS called Linux' and to 'perform a peaceful demonstration of freedom of speech.'

Late at night on June 24th, the day of the release, about 60 Linux users living in Silicon Valley gathered at Fry's Electronics, an electronics store in Sunnyvale, California. Holding up placards and banners, they distributed 250 SUSE Linux installation disks for free to those who purchased Windows 98. The users also interviewed people lining up, calling themselves 'Linux TV,' pointing out Windows crashes and appealing that 'Linux comes with source code for free.'