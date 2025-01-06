Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Import and Export Firefox History

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

KDE Connect: How To Integrate Kubuntu Laptop and Android Phone

This tutorial will help you take benefits from KDE Connect one of Kubuntu built-in applications that can connect to your Android phone. It is useful to send files from phone to laptop and vice versa, and it is very quick thanks to it uses wifi connection rather than bluetooth, as well as a lot of other features. We use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" the latest OS version of this year to give you the greatest experience. 

Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow [original]
Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
Refine - New Graphical Configuration Tool for GNOME Desktop
new configuration tool to tweak advanced settings in this desktop environment
 
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.
16-bit Linux-like Goodness
16-bit retrocomputers
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new
Review: elementary OS 8.0
Let's talk about some of the aspects of elementary OS I liked
This Week in KDE Apps: Mobile context menus
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
2025 Won't Be the Year of the Linux Desktop Either. So What?
You're measuring it wrong
Linux gaming on the rise
Valve's steam survey December results
4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users
If you’re particularly security-conscious, you can consider switching from the mainstream Windows 11 and macOS to an operating system specifically designed with a plethora of safety measures built into it
Linux 6.13-rc6
So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025
The 221st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 5th, 2025.
Debian: Bits from the DPL and building debian-installer
a pair of Debian updates
Love KDE Plasma? These 7 Linux Distros Use Plasma as Their Default Desktops
KDE Plasma is a powerful desktop environment that gives you tons of customization over how your system looks and feels
Test, evaluate, adopt: Linux 2025 and beyond! - life one degree north, one-o-three degrees east
I’ve had many people reach out to me to ask about how to get started in using GNU/Linux as your default operating system for your laptops/desktops
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Xubuntu Development Update January 2025
Xfce 4.20 was released last month, and Debian packages are being built and uploaded as new releases are published. January is a time for early testing and integration improvements.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks/news
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is receiving Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 stable update
Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream?
For years, fans and critics alike have debated the question of whether Linux has what it takes to move beyond the developer
FSF: Free Software Supporter, December GNU Spotlight, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting Recap
GNU news
Sparky 7.6
The 6th update of Sparky 7 – 7.6 is out
Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment
Bodhi Linux is a beatific blast from the past that never fails to make this reviewer smile
My last 6 months in KDE/Plasma Mobile
Has it really been almost half a year already
Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING
The Ubuntu Studio team has investigated a conflict...
Incus in 2024 and beyond!
A lot has happened in 2024 for the Incus project, so I thought it’d be interesting to see where we started
This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!
what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03
GNU Mailutils Version 3.18
Version 3.18 of GNU Mailutils is available for download
5 of the Best Flashcard Apps in Linux
let’s look at some of the best digital flashcard apps that you can install on Linux
What I need in a desktop environment
I ended up going back to Xfce and KDE
MakeUseOf on SystemRescue (GNU/Linux) and Raspberry Pi 500
a bit older
This Week in Plasma: Artistry and accessibility
Plasma developers are returning from their holidays and have provided us all with loads of goodies
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 is available for testing
The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire ready for testing
Games: Palworld, Marvel Rivals, and More
Latest in GamingOnLinux
Ditana – Arch-based Linux distribution
Ditana Linux is a rolling release distro based on Arch Linux
Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)
Some gaming picks
GNU/FSF Events: Free Software Directory, Raising Money to "keep putting pressure on Microsoft"
new from FSF
Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20
Postgres news
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
ExTiX 24.12 - based on Ubuntu 24.10 - with LXQt 2.0, Calamares Installer, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.12.6-amd64-exton :: Build 241223
ExTiX 24.12 LXQt – Build 241223
