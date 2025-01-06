Programming Leftovers
Loup Vaillant ☛ Good, Fast, Cheap: Pick 3 or Get None
Engineering is is a game of compromises: we can’t have it all, if we optimise for something, something else got to give. We programmers often like to think of ourselves as engineers (some of us actually are), and one way to project the associated gravitas is to act jaded: there’s no free lunch, pick your battles, and accept that the only way to cheap software is to cut corners.
Except it’s not.
Hisham ☛ What every programmer should know about what every programmer should know
I won’t deny it. I came up with the title for this post before coming up with the actual content. It came to my head and it was just too good to pass, because it entices you to think about that subject. What does every programmer need to know, after all?
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Choose your tools
Like many programmers I love to explore new languages, I think you always learn something new from them. As Clojure really taught me about functional programming when all I knew was imperative languages. In the end, after having a summer of not working on my studies I have 0 projects completed, but I do have 4 versions of them.
NetBSD ☛ Re: Core statement on version control systems
Here is a plan to transition NetBSD from CVS to a hybrid of Mercurial and Git, based on the current CVS -> Mercurial conversion process we have ongoing.
Python
ID Root ☛ Image Mirroring with Python
Image processing is a vital aspect of modern computing, with applications ranging from graphic design to machine learning. One fundamental technique in image processing is image mirroring, which involves flipping an image along its vertical or horizontal axis.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linuxiac ☛ Fish Shell 4.0: Rust Is Coming
In a remarkable two-year effort, the maintainers of the popular Fish Shell have officially released a beta of Fish 4.0—this time written almost entirely in Rust instead of C++. What began in early 2023 as a playful pull request jokingly titled “Rewrite it in Rust” has now resulted in a full-fledged transition.
Oil Shell ☛ Oils 0.24.0 - Closures, Objects, and Namespaces
Why was it delayed? As I was writing it, it felt too dense, so I wrote a friendly introduction to the ideas introduced:
• Why Should a Unix Shell Have Objects?
That is essential background for this announcement. (The reasons are likely not what you think!)
