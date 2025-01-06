9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 06, 2025



In the first week of 2025, we got news about the first alpha version of the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, the fifth and last update to the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series, and new major releases of the Nobara Linux distro and PeaZip archive manager.

Next week, we are getting a new Firefox release, new KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks releases, and new GNOME releases. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for January 5th, 2025.

Read on