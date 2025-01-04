Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Rally Racing Game Stunt Rally 3.3 Added 3 New Tracks
Stunt Rally, free open-source rally style racing game, updated to version 3.3 a few days ago with new features. Stunt Rally is a 3D racing game with Sci-Fi elements and own Track Editor.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2025-01-01 Edition
Happy New Year 2025! This is the last report for the year 2024. Don’t expect too much from the last one, there’s very little activity between Xmas and the New year. Between 2024-12-25 and 2025-01-01 there were 8 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 34 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 23.5 % of total released titles.
Godot Engine ☛ Godot C# packages move to .NET 8 [Ed: Godot got money from Microsoft to work for Microsoft. This isn't hard to see. Bribes work.]
A new version of .NET is released in November each year, alternating Long Term Support (LTS) and Standard Term Support (STS) releases. The quality of all releases is the same. The only difference is the length of support. LTS releases are supported for 3 years, while STS releases are supported for 18 months.