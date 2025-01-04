Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)

Happy New Year 2025! This is the last report for the year 2024. Don’t expect too much from the last one, there’s very little activity between Xmas and the New year. Between 2024-12-25 and 2025-01-01 there were 8 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 34 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 23.5 % of total released titles.