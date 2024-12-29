posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2024



Quoting: Running a Lenovo Legion pro 7 laptop under Debian – Zigo's blog —

Finally, almost everything is (almost) working as expected. Just my webcam (lsusb says it’s a Luxvisions Innotech Limited Integrated Camera) went dark at some point (it did work previously). It is now as if it is working, but just transmitting a black picture. If anyone knows how to fix, please tell me. Also, I only get 40 minutes of battery time if I’m lucky, I hope this could be fixed. But overall, I’m happy of the laptop.

Thanks to Ding Shenghao for his support of many people in the ti.com forum. Thanks to the people maintaining the LenovoLegionLinux that helped me a lot writing this Debian package.

Please try and report issue with lenovolegionlinux in Debian, and help me improving it. It is in Salsa's debian namespace in the hope that others may push contributions.