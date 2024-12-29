We had decided we were gonna do a “Fish Of Theseus” port - we would move over, component by component, until no C++ was left. And at every stage of that process, it would remain a working fish.

This was a necessity - if we didn’t, we would not have a working program for months, which is not only demoralizing but would also have precluded us from using most of our test suite - which is end-to-end tests that run a script or fake a terminal interaction. We would also not have been able to do another C++ release, putting some cool improvements into the hands of our users.

Had we chosen to disappear into a hole we might not have finished at all, and we would have to re-do a bunch of work once it became testable. We also mostly kept the structure of the C++ code intact - if a function is in the “env” subsystem, it would stay there. Resisting the temptation to clean up allowed us to compare the before and after to find places where we had mistranslated something.

So we used autocxx to generate bindings between C++ and Rust code, allowing us to port one component at a time.