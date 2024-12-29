posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2024



Quoting: MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware —

The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation, including an operator handbook and a quick start guide, to assist users in getting started.

Additional design documentation is available in the MNT Reform Next GitLab repository, providing further resources for customization and development.