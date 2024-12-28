Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck Titles, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2024-12-25 Edition
Merry Christmas Everyone! Between 2024-12-18 and 2024-12-25 there were 6 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 78 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.7 % of total released titles. As expected it’s a slow week, before we enter the last week of the year. There’s not much worth talking about, but there are two titles to showcase: [...]
-
Forbes ☛ 3 Incredible Indie Games You Need On Your Steam Deck
These addictive games feel modern but evoke sweet nostalgia for the retro classics that inspired them. Best of all, they sip power and feel perfect on a Steam Deck.
-
El País ☛ 50 years of the Rubik’s Cube: Can a tampered puzzle still be solved?
The study of the Rubik’s Cube utilizes an area of mathematics known as group theory. This framework allows us to describe the cube’s movements in abstract terms and, for example, to show that the original cube can always be solved — i.e. each face can be made a single, unique color — in 20 moves or fewer, regardless of the initial arrangement. But what happens if the design is slightly modified?