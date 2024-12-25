Open Hardware Leftovers
Jonathan Pallant ☛ An Amstrad Christmas
Amstrad always wanted to have a 'killer product' out for Christmas. Before home computers it might have been a CB Radio, or something like that, but between 1984 and 1995, their big Christmas product was usually some kind of home computer. These were normally announced in July-September, in time to ramp up sales for the Christmas rush.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico streams real-time video to Nintendo's Game boy Color
Four days ago, YouTuber ChromaLock uploaded a build log of his latest hardware project on his channel. This time, he showcased a Game Boy Color capable of playing back video through its original link cable via a Raspberry Pi Pico and custom software optimized for the workload.
dwaves.de ☛ test review benchmark armbian gnu linux on rockpi-e (RK3588 ARMv8 no GPU but desktop via x11vnc and xvfb) (geekbench v5 and v6 (arm) problems)
CNX Software ☛ RootMaster is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W-based hydroponic automation system with STM32G4 MCU, CAN Bus, sensors
The RootMaster is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W-based hydroponic automation system designed to precisely manage water and environmental conditions. The solution also integrates an STM32G4 microcontroller to handle real-time operations such as controlling pumps and peripherals, managing sensors, and processing data from external sensors like water level indicators.
Hackaday ☛ Break Me Off A Piece Of That Open Source Serial Adapter
We know, you’ve already got a USB to serial adapter. Probably several of them, in fact. But that doesn’t mean you couldn’t use one more — especially when it’s as as cleverly designed as this one from [Anders Nielsen].
Hackaday ☛ Holiday Jukebox Gets ESP32, Home Assistant Support
If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that the only thing hardware hackers love more than a device festooned with buttons is one that’s covered in LEDs — so it’s no surprise that this “Mr Christmas” jukebox caught the eye of [Roberts Retro]. But while the holiday gadget might have been mildly entertaining in its stock configuration, he quickly realized that what it really needed was an ESP32 retrofit. After all, what good are all those buttons and LEDs if you can’t bend them to your will?