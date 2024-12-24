posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: postmarketOS // v24.12: The One With Androids & Cameras, But It's Mainline Linux —

One thing that people have been asking us over and over is, will it be possible to use cameras with postmarketOS on Androids? While of course we all would like to see that, this is a significant challenge for postmarketOS and other Linux Mobile projects that prefer using the mainline Linux kernel and don't use the proprietary Android userspace blobs for interacting with cameras. But as you can guess from the headline, there has been a significant breakthrough: the Pixel 3A and Fairphone 5 both have front and a rear camera working now, and somebody even reported being able to record video on the FP5. One of the two rear cameras of the Pocophone F1 also works now. As you would expect, this is not on-par with Android's implementation yet and some of the media has a bit of a retro appeal at the moment. Nevertheless, this is a major achievement! Thanks to Robert, Richard, Luca, Joel, Alistair as well as the libcamera and Megapixels folks!