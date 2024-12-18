Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ A beginner’s tutorial for your first Machine Learning project using Charmed Kubeflow
The goal of this guide is to show you how to develop a model capable of classifying different species of Iris flowers based on their characteristics, such as sepal length and petal width.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS DNSdist 1.9.8 released
Please see the DNSdist website for the changelog and the current documentation.
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.9.3
This is release 4.9.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains a collection of small fixes. A detailed list of changes can be found in the changelog.
The Register UK ☛ Critical Apache Struts bug under active exploit
Applications that don't use Struts' File Upload Interceptor component – which was deprecated in version 6.4.0 and removed entirely in 7.0.0 – are safe.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Rachel ☛ Feed readers which don't take "no" for an answer
I don't think people really appreciate what kind of mayhem some of their software gets up to. I got a bit of feedback the other night from someone who's been confounded by the site becoming unreachable. Based on running traceroutes, this person thinks that maybe it's carrier A or carrier B, or maybe even my own colocation host.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
YottaDB ☛ YottaDB r2.02 Released
YottaDB r2.02 includes a number of features and enhancements that make YottaDB easier to use, and more like other Linux programs. For example: [...]
Federal News Network ☛ EPA fosters IT resilience through cloud, integrated teams, automation tools
That’s especially important, Noga said, because EPA is now looking at logging and monitoring from an enterprise perspective. That means data is coming in from multiple servers, networks, systems and even regions.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
The Register UK ☛ WP Engine wins injunction against Automattic
WordPress hosting firm Automattic and its CEO Matthew Mullenweg have been ordered to stop interfering with the business of rival WP Engine.
California District Court judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction [PDF] against Automattic and Mullenweg, finding that plaintiff WP Engine is likely to prevail in its claims.
