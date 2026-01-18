original
Not Limited to One Protocol
We're also quite big in Geminispace
This past week we've served 273,759 Gemini Protocol requests and, just as we hoped, it's an all-time high for us. In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically, including today's figures from Lupa:
When we started with Gemini Protocol around 2022 we didn't envision that a humble small capsule with only a few pages in it would one day expand to 42,111 objects* (mostly pages) and this many visitors. █
______
* Over 40,000 actual pages:
find /home/gemini/tuxmachines.org/ | wc -l 42111 find /home/gemini/tuxmachines.org/ | grep gmi | wc -l 40706