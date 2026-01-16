news
Open Hardware/Modding: PureOS, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
-
Purism ☛ PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2025
"Fit and finish" appears in many industries. For much of the software industry, it refers to features that complete a fit for a target audience, ensuring that audience can use the product for their needs. At a frame shop, it means literally fitting the mounted artwork into a frame, then finishing the back of the frame.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ GlobalFoundries acquires ARC and RISC-V IP from Synopsys — company gains critical CPU IP as it grows beyond being a mere chipmaker
GlobalFoundries acquires more CPU IP as it is reshaping its role in the semiconductor supply chain and becomes an IP and manufacturing partner rather than just a chipmaker.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Classify Birds in Real Time on your Raspberry Pi with BirdNET-Pi
This software is capable of doing this thanks to a very specifically designed Ai model called BirdNET. This model has been specifically trained and designed to recognize thousands of species and is actively developed and maintained by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Chemnitz University of Technology.
All you need for this to work is a USB microphone and a Raspberry Pi 3 or newer. The software has this requirement because it relies on a 64-bit operating system. The Pi 3 is the oldest Pi to support a 64-bit operating system.
-
It's FOSS ☛ You Can Now Use ONLYOFFICE on Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
Native ARM support expands the open source office suite's reach.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 multi-radio Smart Home gateway features Ethernet, Zigbee, Thread, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, BLE, and optional 4G LTE connectivity
SMLIGHT SLZB-Ultima is an ESP32-S3-based, multi-radio smart-home gateway with dual Zigbee/Thread radios, optional Z-Wave 800, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Ethernet with PoE, USB host expansion, and optional 4G LTE connectivity designed for advanced Home Assistant and DIY applications. The device also integrates an IR receiver and transmitter for controlling legacy appliances, GPIO and I²C for hardware expansion, a buzzer, physical buttons, service LEDs, and 12 on-board WS2812B RGB LEDs on the front for status indication. These features make it suitable for an all-in-one smart-home and IoT gateway rather than a simple coordinator.