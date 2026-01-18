news
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Coming more than five months after Amarok 3.3.1, the Amarok 3.3.2 release introduces the ability to show the “added to collection” time in the tag dialog when available and adds support for opening items in the playlist with a single click and adding them to the playlist in the collection browser with a double click.
Several bugs were fixed in this release, including issues with playback and updating of the Magnatune collection, some issues in the playlist layout editor UI, saving of stream URLs in the playlist, the sort order of podcasts for some channels, and disabling of notifications when using system notifications.