In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates)
Two years ago: statCounter: This Month Windows Fell to 2% Market Share in 4 African Countries: Guinea, Chad, Central African Republic, and Sudan
This year:
Based on this year's figures, the "end of 10" may have benefited GNU/Linux in a small African nation. Meanwhile Android too has grown, to the point where Microsoft's "market share" is miniscule.
A country with just 1,795,834 inhabitants based on a 2025 estimate isn't that important to Microsoft, but 5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people. █
Image source: Flag of Equatorial Guinea