news
indiPDF and Other Software for GNU/Linux
Globe Newswire ☛ Indomitus Group Launches indiPDF, a Professional PDF Editor for Linux
Indomitus Group today released indiPDF, a desktop PDF editor designed to fill a critical gap in the Linux ecosystem: the need for professional-grade document tools without recurring subscriptions or cloud-based data tracking.
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 cool and handy Linux apps to try this weekend (January 16 - 18)
Are you looking for useful software to run on your Linux PC? There's never a better time to try some out than the weekend, and I've found a song identifier, a powerful image viewer, and a ping replacement.
This week, I've noticed all the apps I found have in common the ability to give you something to look at where there wasn't a visual element before. Whether you need to look through your images without effort, examine the duration of your packet trips, or see the cover art of the song you're hearing, there's a free Linux app that can do that.