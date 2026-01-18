Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers

I’ve had an Ender 3D filament printer for some time now. The results have not been spectacular, so I sort of shelved the thing, not too enthusiastic about pulling it out. As I recall it was a trick to get it level—maybe the spring/wheel thing for adjusting the bed were broken or something.

In any event, I definitely caught wind of all the hype surrounding the Bambu Labs printers that were getting accolades. The price was surprisingly reasonable and so I decided to pull the trigger on one to see if they were all that. It turns out that I didn’t hate 3D printing, I just hated my Ender.