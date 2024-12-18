Hyprland 0.46: Nvidia Hardware Cursors, Better Colors, and Festive Surprises
Hyprland 0.46 tiling Wayland compositor released, featuring Nvidia hardware cursors, natural color transitions, improved window rules, and tons of fixes.
Do you waddle the waddle?
NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.
Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.
CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.
The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.
