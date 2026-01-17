news
today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Fedora 43
Securing your website with HTTPS is no longer optional—it’s essential. Search engines prioritize secure sites, and visitors expect to see that padlock icon in their browser’s address bar.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on CentOS Stream (10, 9)
Git is the distributed version control system that tracks changes across files, enabling collaboration and code history management for projects of any size. Whether you are a developer maintaining production codebases, a sysadmin versioning configuration files, or a contributor to open-source projects, Git provides the foundation for modern software workflows.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 17 on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
PostgreSQL is an advanced open-source relational database system that handles everything from web application backends to enterprise data warehousing. Common use cases include hosting WordPress and application databases, managing complex transactional systems with Hey Hi (AI) compliance, and serving JSON data for modern web applications. PostgreSQL 17, released in September 2024, represents
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB on Arch Linux
MariaDB is a community-developed fork of MySQL that has been Arch Linux’s default MySQL implementation since 2013. It provides full MySQL compatibility with additional storage engines and performance improvements, making it suitable for web applications, development environments, and production servers. Choose Your MariaDB Package Arch GNU/Linux provides two MariaDB packages
Dan Langille ☛ Nagios03
For reference, the previous post on this server is still available.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Better defaults for popovers
That's okay, but I would argue that in most cases you want your popovers aligned closely with the button that controls them. As it turns out, that's super easy to achieve in browsers that support CSS anchor positioning, since popovers already have an implicit anchor. All you need to do is overwrite the margin property and position the popover. I'm wrapping the rule in a feature query to ensure the margin isn't reset in browsers that don't support CSS anchor positioning (At the time of writing, most importantly Safari).
University of Toronto ☛ Systemd-networkd and giving your virtual devices alternate names
Given how awkward this is (and that not everything accepts or sees altnames), I think it's probably not worth bothering with unless you have a very compelling reason to give an altname to a virtual interface. In my case, this is clearly too much work simply to give a VLAN interface its 'proper' name.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with Dualboot Method, UEFI, and External Disk Storage
This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Fedora 43
Computer vision has become an essential technology powering everything from smartphone cameras to autonomous vehicles. OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) stands as the most widely-used framework for computer vision applications, offering powerful tools for image processing, video analysis, and machine learning integration.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Remi RPM on CentOS Stream (10, 9)
The Remi repository delivers current PHP, Redis, and Memcached packages that the default CentOS Stream repositories do not provide. When your web application requires PHP 8.4 property hooks, the latest Redis data structures, or Memcached performance improvements, Remi’s packages fill the gap between what AppStream offers and what modern development
Maury ☛ How to write your own website
However, despite how much time we spend using it, creating something for the intenet is seen as arcane wizardy by most people. This is a fairly accessable guide to getting started.
You’ll need a text editor (any will do) and a browser (you already have one).