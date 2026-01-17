That's okay, but I would argue that in most cases you want your popovers aligned closely with the button that controls them. As it turns out, that's super easy to achieve in browsers that support CSS anchor positioning, since popovers already have an implicit anchor. All you need to do is overwrite the margin property and position the popover. I'm wrapping the rule in a feature query to ensure the margin isn't reset in browsers that don't support CSS anchor positioning (At the time of writing, most importantly Safari).