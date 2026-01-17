news
Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
Third-person mech-action shooter roguelike RIG Riot gets a demo | GamingOnLinux
Give me some of that sweet mech combat action - RIG Riot looks pretty fantastic, and now there's a demo available for you to try. You'll need Proton to run it on Linux / SteamOS.
Tabulo is chess meets Balatro and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Is it chess? Is it Balatro? It's both, sort of. Tabulo is a pretty clever mixture of gameplay elements that looks set to hook you in. As covered initially here on GamingOnLinux back in November 2025 it has now actually released with Native Linux support too.
No Rest for the Wicked co-op update lands on January 22 and it hit a big sales milestone | GamingOnLinux
No Rest for the Wicked from Moon Studios is set for a huge upgrade on January 22nd, with the release of the co-op update titled No Rest for the Wicked Together. Overall it currently has a 79% Positive rating from players on Steam.
Masters of Albion from Peter Molyneux / 22cans arrives in April | GamingOnLinux
Peter Molyneux and 22cans return in April with their latest god sim attempt, Masters of Albion.
Grab some awesome modern platformers in the Playful Platformers 2026 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Got a little time for some adventuring and platforming? The Playful Platformers 2026 Humble Bundle has launched with a great price for some nice games. As usual from GamingOnLinux below the cut we'll list all the games and the expected Linux / SteamOS compatibility ratings.
Amazon confirm New World: Aeternum will go permanently offline next year and is being delisted | GamingOnLinux
Back in October 2025, Amazon announced that their MMO game New World would no longer see updates - and now they've confirmed the full shutdown.
OpenXcom Extended takes over from OpenXcom for the classic X-COM / UFO: Enemy Unknown | GamingOnLinux
Remember the classic X-COM / UFO: Enemy Unknown? It's one of my favourite strategy games from the 90s, and now the open source OpenXcom is switching hands.
IO Interactive have fixed the crazy PC specifications for 007 First Light | GamingOnLinux`
It was clear something wasn't right when IO Interactive originally released the PC specifications for the upcoming 007 First Light, and now they've been sorted.