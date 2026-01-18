news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2026



Quoting: I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined —

Anyone who has ever installed Windows will tell you that it has a friendly installation process. Installing Linux Mint is just as simple: you simply download the ISO, create a bootable USB flash drive, and then follow the installation prompts.

The user-friendliness of Linux Mint’s download page particularly stands out. It segments the available editions and features a button that redirects to detailed installation instructions. For this experiment, I installed the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 22.3. It would be a shame not to mention that Mint has over 130 local download mirrors and a torrent option that you’ll love if you’ve ever experienced problems while downloading a large file via a browser's Downloads Manager.