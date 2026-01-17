news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ WhisperPair Attack Leaves Millions of Audio Accessories Open to Hijacking
The critical issue impacts Bluetooth audio accessories with improper Surveillance Giant Google Fast Pair implementations.
Matěj Cepl: Rant about the current state of OpenSSL
Somebody on the SUSE internal chat mentiond the blog post of PyCA maintainers on the current state of OpenSSL, and I felt the need to add my €0.02 from the M2Crypto maintainer’s point of view.
I completely agree. When I read “Network Security with OpenSSL” by Viega, Messier, and Chandra, I had some idea what they are talking about (modulo some threading chapters which made my brain hurt, but multiprocessing does that to me every time).
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gnupg2), Debian (firefox-esr), Oracle (cups, gnupg2, libpq, net-snmp, postgresql, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, transfig, and vsftpd), Red Hat (firefox), SUSE (apache2, curl, firefox, gpg2, hawk2, libcryptopp-devel, openCryptoki, python310, python311-urllib3, rke2, squid, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (cpp-httplib, git, python-apt, and simgear).
Security Week ☛ In Other News: FortiSIEM Flaw Exploited, Sean Plankey Renominated, Russia’s Polish Grid Attack
Other noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: BodySnatcher agentic Hey Hi (AI) hijacking, Telegram IP exposure, shipping systems hacked by researcher.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Carlsberg… probably not the best cybersecurity in the world
TL;DR The exhibition My Wife and I visited the Carlsberg exhibition in Copenhagen in August 2025 and we were given wristbands with a QR code on them. As we went through the exhibition, there were various interactive elements where you could create your own blend of beer, create a video of you dancing in a beer glass [...]
Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Vulnerability Exploited by Chinese Hackers
UAT-9686 exploited the bug to deploy the AquaShell backdoor on Cisco appliances with certain ports open to the internet.
Security Week ☛ Cybersecurity Firms React to China’s Reported Software Ban
China has more than 5,000 cybersecurity companies and all the top 20 firms are working with the government.
Security Week ☛ 750,000 Impacted by Data Breach at Canadian Investment Watchdog
The incident impacted the personal information of CIRO member firms and their registered employees.