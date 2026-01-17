Somebody on the SUSE internal chat mentiond the blog post of PyCA maintainers on the current state of OpenSSL, and I felt the need to add my €0.02 from the M2Crypto maintainer’s point of view.

I completely agree. When I read “Network Security with OpenSSL” by Viega, Messier, and Chandra, I had some idea what they are talking about (modulo some threading chapters which made my brain hurt, but multiprocessing does that to me every time).