posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2026



Quoting: You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more —

There are plenty of gaming-focused Linux distros out there, and most of them are great if you want a smooth starting point for gaming on Linux. But if you are already comfortable with another distro, switching just for better game performance can be a hassle.

But that’s the beauty of Linux. It’s meant to be modular, so nothing is really stopping you from bringing the best parts of something like CachyOS or Nobara to your current Linux install using a few simple tweaks.