This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
Quoting: This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk - KDE Blogs —
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6, which opened another one for those features to land in 6.7. As a result, several features were merged for Plasma 6.7, including some particularly juicy ones!
As for Plasma 6.6, this starts the one-month period where the core Plasma team focuses almost entirely on fixing bugs. As you’ll see below, we already fixed quite a few this week! So there’s a huge amount of stuff to go over, and let’s get right to it...
XDA:
My favorite Linux desktop environment is getting microphone controls Windows wishes it had
You know, I didn't realise how useful a system-wide push-to-talk system would be until I learned that it was a thing. Even if the app you're using doesn't support push-to-talk, you can just enable it within the operating system and use it no matter what software you're on. In fact, I'm a little surprised Windows doesn't have such a feature already.
Well, there's good news: my favorite desktop environment, KDE Plasma, is getting a system-wide push-to-talk system that does just that. In fact, the KDE team is cooking up some really nice tweaks that I can't wait to see on my own PC in due time.