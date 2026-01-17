news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026,

updated Jan 17, 2026



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk - KDE Blogs —

This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6, which opened another one for those features to land in 6.7. As a result, several features were merged for Plasma 6.7, including some particularly juicy ones!

As for Plasma 6.6, this starts the one-month period where the core Plasma team focuses almost entirely on fixing bugs. As you’ll see below, we already fixed quite a few this week! So there’s a huge amount of stuff to go over, and let’s get right to it...