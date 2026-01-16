Mozilla Firefox: WebRTC and GFX

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

For those not in the know, Fedora Games Lab is an official spin of the Fedora Linux distribution that aims to provide users with a showcase of the best games available in Fedora. Fedora Games Lab includes several genres, from first-person shooters to real-time and turn-based strategy games to puzzle games.

PipeWire 1.4.10 is another small bugfix release in the PipeWire 1.4 series that backports filter-graph channel support to make PipeWire adapt better to the number of channels of the stream, and backports the timer queue from PipeWire 1.5.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 is here with support for parsing .gz files to extract uncompressed size information, improves handling for image files larger than 4GB, and implements recovery strategies for async I/O, including queue depth reduction and sync fallback mechanisms.

The biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series is the removal of X11 support in various core components, which was initially planned for the GNOME 49 release, as GNOME is going Wayland-only from here on, except for the ability to launch other X11 desktop sessions with a per-user X server.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 49.2, the GNOME 49.3 release updates the Nautilus (Files) file manager to no longer waste resources on images with extreme dimensions, redraw the view when the screen scale factor changes, and fix potential outdated view item usage.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo is a small update to the EndeavourOS Ganymede release, published back in November 2025, featuring the KDE Plasma 6.5.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1.

Collabora’s Sjoerd Simons has developed openwrt-one-debian, a set of scripts and tools that make it easier for one to install a full Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the OpenWrt One device, leveraging its NVMe storage and giving you the freedom to enable custom services, support for containers, development tools, and more.

Coming a month after Tails 7.3.1, the Tails 7.4 release introduces a new feature that lets you save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick and have them applied automatically when restarting Tails.

Ubuntu 25.04 was released on April 17th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until January 2026. Ubuntu 25.04 was powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featured the GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series.